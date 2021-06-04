MLB executives tour new Appalachian League programs

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Things are in full swing for Appalachian Baseball league, and Major League Baseball executives wanted to reassure their commitment to the league.

Executives from the MLB and USA baseball held a virtual press conference, which came alongside a tour of each of the programs in the league. The tour brought them right to our backyard, to visit the Bluefield Ridge Runners at Bowen Field and to swing by the Whistle Pigs in Princeton.

Dan Halem, the Deputy Commissioner of Baseball Administration for the MLB, said one of the things he is most excited for are the team names.

“But why would you want to do that when you can have the Sock Puppets and the Whistle Pigs, or the OtterBots and have teams that really reflect the region,” said Halem.

After all of the opening day games went smoothly, MLB and USA executives are optimistic about the rest of the season.