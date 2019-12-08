No. 1 LSU to face Oklahoma in Peach Bowl; no. 2 Ohio State to play Clemson in Fiesta Bowl

COLUMBUS (NEXSTAR) — Ohio State’s bid for a national championship will go through the desert while no. 1 LSU will play for the Peach Bowl in a familiar Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Buckeyes were knocked from the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings Sunday after surviving their first big scare of the season, coming back from a 21-7 halftime deficit against the no. 8 Wisconsin Badgers.

The now no. 2 ranked Buckeyes will face No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix on Dec. 28. The no. 1 LSU Tigers will take on no. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

Let’s see how each team fared during championship weekend:

No. 1 LSU

The Louisiana State University Tigers won the SEC Championship with a blowout 37-10 win over Georgia.

No. 2 Ohio State

The Buckeyes survived their first big scare of the season, coming back from a 21-7 halftime deficit to win 34-21.

No. 3 Clemson

Clemson made short work of No. 23 Virginia in the ACC Championship game, winning 62-17.

No. 4 Oklahoma

The Sooners defeated No. 7 Baylor in overtime 30-23 and took home the Big 12 title.