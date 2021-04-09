Pikeview upsets Princeton in front of the home crowd

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — We saw a big rivalry in Mercer County on Friday, Apr. 9, as Princeton traveled to PikeView High School for our game of the week.

The Tigers came in to this game with a lot of momentum. They won their last four games, two of those in the New River CTC Invitational.

While the Panthers finally got their groove back. They won two of their last three games.

But this matchup is always an exciting one and you cannot count either team out.

The tigers started off strong, lead by the playmaking ability of Lay Lay Wilburn.

In the end, Kobey Taylor-Williams and the Panthers powered through to pull off the upset.

In front of an electric home crowd, the Panthers handed Princeton their second loss of the season, with a final score of 83 to 75.