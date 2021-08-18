Shady Spring Tigers head into 2021 season with experience

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The Shady Spring Tigers finished the season 2-5 last year given some very unforeseen circumstances from COVID-19 to the injury bug. Head Coach Vince Culicerto said he is stressing to his guys to “stay healthy”.

“Stay healthy is number one for sure. The guys worked hard off season and I just want to have a season where we get on the field every week and play,” Culicerto said. “Hopefully we limit the injuries. These kids played a lot with the injuries, a lot of young guys stepped in so there is a lot of experience on this team we just have to make it gel and make it happen.”

The team has a lot of upperclassmen as well experience due to players having to step up last year, but that will only help them this season. Senior running back and linebacker Bryson Pinardo said their older guys have had key repetitions over the last few years.

“A lot of our varsity is senior and juniors, so we all have plenty of time on the field a lot of guys have been playing since their freshman year sophomore year, I think we have some good experienced guys out there,” Pinardo said.

Senior running back Caleb Whittaker said the experience the young guys have in varsity games is critical for the upcoming season.

“They had their experience last year. You can’t just walk into a varsity game and play good, because it’s just a different feeling and I think having the time last year is going to do real good for us,” Whittaker said.

Even with an older class Culicerto is feeling very confident with his underclassmen.

“I have a great freshman group. The 8th graders that came up they had a big class and we are tickled about them. It’s a good group,” Culicerto said.

The Tigers have major depth on the line, offensively and defensively so they are hoping to dominate the trenches.