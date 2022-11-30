SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – A Shady Spring high school senior signed on to continue her playing career at the college level.

Shady Spring Volleyball Senior Chloe Thompson signed with Concord University to continue her career as a Mountain Lion. Chloe says she’s played and loved volleyball since the 3rd grade. She played travel volleyball through Concord and never thought she would be playing for the Mountain Lions but that the school being close to home was a factor in her decision.

“I have a great support system I know all of them care so much about me and I owe a lot of it to my coaches and teammates and all the love and support I have here today.” Shady Spring Volleyball Senior Chloe Thompson

Chloe said she plans to go into the early education field.