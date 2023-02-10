FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – Three local athletes from Greenbrier East High School signed to continue their playing careers in college.

Greenbrier East football players Noah Dotson, Lucas McCallister and Luke Carola all put their names on the dotted line to continue their football careers in college. Noah Dotson signed with Fairmont State University, and McCallister and Carola are continuing as teammates at Bethany College.

“I liked their coaching, I liked their programs, campus looks very nice, the coaching staff was very nice when I went up for a visit.” – Noah Dotson

“All new guys, they seem like they really care about football and wanting to build a program and that’s what drew me to the school.” – Lucas McCallister

“I went to go visit their school and they had a lot of things I was interested in, I liked the community there, I liked the school.” – Luke Carola

All players involved hope to make an impact for their new team.