Longtime Rays’ GM and current WV Miners Marketing Director Jim Holland announces retirement

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Jim Holland has been a staple for baseball in the Mountain State for the last 30 years. From his start in Huntington to his time in Princeton, finishing off with the West Virginia Miners, he’s made a name for himself on the diamond.

“Everyday you wake up and say man I am so blessed to do this, that’s my award, everyday I’ve won an award, I’ve worked in baseball another day,” Holland said.

Jim got his start with the Huntington Cubs in 1990, learning all the different roles of baseball. Not long after, in 1991, he moved on to be the General Manager for what is now the Princeton Rays. He spent 24 years in Mercer County before heading to the Prospect League with the West Virginia Miners.

“It’s March of 16 and I am at Epling stadium working for the West Virginia Miners at a completely different level of baseball, a little bit different operating procedure for that level but I took right to it and really enjoyed every year of it,” Holland said.

For Jim, the countless hours he put in behind the scene always paid off because of the fans.

“You get to watch the stadium fill up, just like dropping the first grain in an hour glass and watch the thing fill up, the next thing you know it’s all filled up with music and people and people are laughing and smiling, that’s what we work for the fans,” Holland said.

The memories he has made over the last 30 years will stay with him forever.

“I couldn’t pinpoint any one thing because it would be short changing something else, it has just been a wonderful journey.”