Looking back on high school girl’s basketball season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Every team that earned a trip to Charleston was also represented in this year’s all state team chosen by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Trista Lester represents River View High School as the only player in the area to make the Class A all state first team.

“The experience was really good and I hope we get to come back next year,” said Lester.

Mackenzie Crews from Montcalm, Akayla Hughes from James Monroe, and both Chloe Mitchem and Ali Morgan from River View all received honorable mentions.

Morgan said her connection with her teammates played a big part in their historic season.

“We are like family like sisters and I just had a really good time here,” said Morgan.

In Class AA, players from Summers County and Bluefield were honored for their performances this season. Lady Bobcats Taylor Isaac, Gavin Avont, and Liv Meador were all named to the AA all state second team. Lady Beaver Beyonka Lee earned recognition as an honorable mention.

Multiple players from the Wyoming East Lady Warriors state championship team made the cut. Both Abby Russell and Skylar Davidson earned spots on the first team. The cherry on top: Sky’s performance this year earned her first team captain honors. She was not the only Lady Warrior to do so. Daisha Summers was named captain of the all state second team. Summers said she did not earn this on her own.

“Without them supporting us, I don’t know where I would have been because I need that support,” said Summers.

A testament to the depth on the Lady Warriors roster this year, Hannah Blankenship, Madison Clark, and Sarah Saunders were all included as honorable mentions.

As a captain should, Blankenship said Davidson played a big role in each of their successes.

“On the offensive side of the ball, no one sets me up better than Skylar, she always knows where I want the ball,” said Blankenship.

In Class AAA, Hannah Perdue from PikeView High School was named to the all state first team, which should come to no surprise to anyone who watched the Lady Panthers this season.

Other Class AAA players around the area also received honorable mentions, another Lady Panther in Anyah brown, Kierra Richmond from Shady Spring, and Emily Suddreth from Independence high school.

But one name sticks out, after the Midland Trail Patriots moved from Class A to Class AAA competition this season, Emily Dickerson was named to the class all state second team.

“As a senior it feels great, coming from Class A to Class AAA, showing that we can play with all these girls, it feels good to be able to compete with everybody else,” said Dickerson.

Lastly, taking a look at the new class of competition this season, each statistic and moment was one for the record books. Some of the first girls to be named to the AAAA all state team were right in our area. Sadie Boggess, Laken Dye, and Lauren Parrish from Princeton Senior High school, as well as Samiah Lynch from Oak Hill and Keanti Thompson from Woodrow Wilson.

Cadence Stewart from Greenbrier East earned herself a spot on the AAAA all state second team.

Both Chloe Frantz and Jamara Walton of the Lady Flying Eagles made history among the first group of players to be named to the AAAA all state first team.

Frantz said while her season did not end the way she wanted, she is proud of all she accomplished in her senior year.

“I stepped up this year a lot in terms of scoring a lot. Last year, that wasn’t my role so it was definitely fun and a new role for me and I definitely enjoyed it,” said Frantz.