CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Former Olympic gymnast and West Virginia native Mary Lou Retton is “in recovery mode” after a several-week stay in intensive care with a rare form of pneumonia.

On Monday, one of Retton’s daughters, McKenna Kelley, announced on Instagram that her “Mom is HOME and in recovery mode.” Retton, 55, had been in the ICU since early October, and when her family first announced she was in the hospital, Retton couldn’t breathe on her own.

“We still have a long road of recovery ahead of us, but baby steps,” Kelley said in the post.

Retton has had several ups and downs with her recovery during her stay in the ICU, according to updates from her daughters, but this is the first major change that her family has announced.

A crowdfund to help “America’s sweetheart” with her medical bills has raised more than $450,000 as of Oct. 23, with more than 8,000 people donating to the *spotfund.

“We are overwhelmed with the love and support from everyone. Grateful doesn’t scrape the surface of the posture of our hearts,” Kelly said Monday.

“Thank you Jesus, thank you doctors & nurses, thank you to this loving community of support.”

Mary Lou Retton became the first American to win gold in the women’s all around gymnastics event at the Olympics in 1984. She is considered one of the most famous people from the Mountain State.