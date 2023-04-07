AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Live updates from the second round of the Masters (all times local)

7:30 a.m.

The second round of the Masters is underway, with tee times shifted up a half-hour because of an approaching storm front.

The potential for heavy rainfall and much colder temperatures heading into the weekend is a big topic of discussion among players wondering how it will affect conditions at Augusta National.

The opening round was played on a balmy spring day with temperatures climbing to 85 degrees Fahrenheit (29 degrees Celsius).

Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland are tied for the lead after shooting 7-under 65s.

It should be another warm day for the second round, but temperatures will plummet as the rain moves in. The high Saturday is only expected to reach 52 degrees (11 degrees Celsius).

Keep an eye on Tigers Woods, who has never missed the Masters cut as a professional. He struggled to a 74 in the opening round and can’t afford another bad round if he hopes to make his 23rd consecutive cut.

If he does, it would tie the tournament record shared by Gary Player and Fred Couples.

