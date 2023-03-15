Ghent, WV (WVNS) – Like father, like son.

Ethan Osborne won the Dutton Award for being named the best high school wrestler in West Virginia.

His wrestling coach and dad, Matt Osborne, learned he won one too shortly after.

“I was actually going to the stand to get my toddler from my wife, because he’s wild, and then I heard them announce Ethan’s name for most outstanding wrestler. So, I came back over there to take pictures and by the time I got over there to taking a couple of pictures, they announced my name. I wasn’t expecting it at all,” Osborne said.

Osborne won the Rod Oldham AAA coach of the year award. The award recognizes him as the top wrestling coach for his achievement during the 2023 season.

It was a shocking win for Osborne since he said he does not have a proper wrestling background or style.

“I don’t have a set style. I’m not trying to force my style on anybody. Not necessarily, that’s a good thing or not but that’s how I coach. I try to coach every kid how I want to coach,” Osborne told us.

While he may not have a coaching style, Osborne does have the mindset of a winner. He thinks his teams are talented enough to compete every year for championships.

“I feel that we should be winning the region every year. We’ve got such great athletes and it’s a winnable region. We got a bunch of great schools, but I just feel like Beckley is special,” said Osborne.

Osborne wants to help eventually lead the Flying Eagles to a State Title.

“I want to win the state championship. It’s a lot of work involved but we’re doing the work. You’ve got to put together a good state tournament and a good year and build towards a peak at the right time. I feel like we should be winning the state championship too and I don’t think that’s unreasonable,” Osborne explained.