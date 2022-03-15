CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, the James Monroe Mavericks took the court in Charleston with the hope of keeping their undefeated season alive and move on to the next round of the boys state basketball tournament.

James Monroe hasn’t played in Charleston in over 20 years, but when they stepped on the court, they looked liked seasoned veterans. They held Madonna to just one point in the 1st quarter. They did not score a field goal until a few minutes into the 2nd quarter. Head Coach Matt Sauvage said that was part of their plan, but he did not expect to only hold them to one point.

“The film that we watched, they were big on half court set offenses and so I thought if we could pressure it and push the pace a little bit, I thought we could distract that a little bit and we did,” Sauvage said.

James Monroe went into the half up 36 to 10.

Madonna definitely made some halftime adjustments that worked and they were able to find the hoop. In the 2nd quarter, they shot 25% from the field and in the 3rd quarter, they shot 43%, only losing the quarter by one point 19-20.

The Mavericks’ offense was just too much to stop though. They shot 50% from the field and 33% from the free throw line. Eli Allen led the Mavericks with 20 points and 10 rebounds and right behind him was Shad Sauvage with 16 points and 7 rebounds.

The Mavericks cruise past Madonna 83-46. They will face St. Joe.