Meadow Bridge Men’s Basketball coach resigns, takes job as Meadow Bridge Elementary principal

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Mark Gladwell spent the last eleven years as the head men’s basketball coach at Meadow Bridge High School.

Off the court he taught many different subjects.

“I got the teaching bug actually through Sunday school. I was teaching there, then once I got in this setting I knew I wanted to coach after I became a teacher,” said Gladwell.

Gladwell found similarities in both coaching and teaching which he used to better connect with the students.

“Athletics goes hand in hand with education, you learn so many lessons on the court or the field that you really can’t in the classroom,” said Gladwell.

Gladwell said he while he will miss the amazing students, staff and community. He added becoming the principal at Meadow Bridge Elementary School was an opportunity he could not pass up.

“Things just happened that the job was offered and I knew it was a situation that it was now or never essentially,” said Gladwell.

Even though Gladwell is leaving the high school, he will not be going very far.



“I won’t be too far I still have son that will be playing. He will have three years left. So, I’ll be at all the games but I am just gonna sit back and watch it as a dad,” Gladwell said.

Gladwell said when the search for his replacement begins, he hopes the job goes to someone in the Wildcat community.