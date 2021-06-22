Midland Trail falls in day one of state softball tournament

CHARLESTON,WV (WVNS) – Midland Trail started Tuesday off in South Charleston against Ritchie County.

The game was delayed due to weather in the area early in the morning. The Patriots did not delay getting off to a good start. Midland Trail jumped out to a 1-0 lead in a big way. The Patriots did not score after the first inning.

Ritchie County won in four and a half innings with a final score of 9 to 1.

Midland Trail then took on Petersburg in an elimination game, needing a win for a second chance at the championship game. But they miss that chance as well, as they lost 11 to 5 and fell out of the tournament.