MLB’s Play Ball Park opens at the Colorado Convention Center

DENVER (KDVR) – Major League Baseball’s Playball Park opened to very large and enthusiastic crowds at the Colorado Convention Center Friday.

The Martinez family from Thornton could not stand still while waiting at the front of the line.

“It means a lot bringing my son and his buddy to experience this with us, and just have fun,” said Tim Martinez.

They were not alone. Hundreds of people poured into the convention center to immerse themselves into everything baseball.

Ruben Castañón watched his son Dominic hit an infield home run at one of the diamonds set up for batting, fielding and pitching practice.

“I love the sport. With the whole COVID thing, being able to play outside and keeping them active, baseball has definitely helped us push through,” said Castañón.

With more than 40 featured attractions cover 400,000 square feet inside the Colorado Convention Center, there is something for everyone.

If souvenir shopping is your thing, how about a baseball bat used by Babe Ruth himself? It’s up for auction.

For the Martinez family it is the experience here that they will treasure.

“The sportsmanship, everybody enjoying the outdoors and being together and it;s a family thing,” said Martinez.