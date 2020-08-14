Mountain East Conference postpones 2020 fall sports season

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, August 13, 2020 the Mountain East Conference made the decision to postpone the 2020 fall sports season until the spring.

This decision comes after the the NCAA Board of Governors announced the cancellation of 2020 NCAA Division II Fall Championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEC Commissioner Reid Amos said they felt confident going into the fall season until the NCAA also announced the guidelines teams have to follow are now required.

“‘The NCAA Board of Governors turned guidelines into requirements, the MEC was then subject to guidelines meant to comprise 50 states and now requires us to be treated in the same fashion as areas that have done poorly in handling COVID-19, which has created our circumstances that have forced us to delay,” Amos said.

Additionally, the board approved several other recommendations from the league’s Committee of Athletics Administrators:

• Suspend competition for winter sports until no earlier than November 1, 2020.

• Suspend all competition in all sports indefinitely, with MEC board review by no later than Oct. 15, 2020.

• Suspend the indoor track and field championship for the 2020-21 season.

• All countable athletically-related activities (CARA), excluding the restrictions regarding outside competition, for all MEC sports are permissible (as allowed under NCAA rules and Board of Governors requirements) at the discretion of each MEC member institution.

This decision means the Concord University Mountain Lions will not be taking any fields or courts this fall.