Mountain Lions prepare for MEC double-header in Spring Semester return

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The Concord University Mountain Lions are gearing up for the second half of their Men’s and Women’s Basketball Seasons with a Double-Header tomorrow in Athens.



The students may not be back on campus but the men’s and women’s basketball teams are both back on the courts. They have a double header tomorrow night at home against West Liberty

West Liberty is typically a power house team in the Mountain East Conference. They currently sit right outside the top 25 in the men’s division two basketball rankings. Concord Head Coach Todd May knows his team needs to be locked in if they want to talk away with a win.



“It all comes down to to making shots with how we try to attack it and their press and the things they do if we make shots we will be in the game if not, it will be a long night for us,” said May.

The Lady Mountain Lions are off to a strong start in conference play currently sitting at 5-1. Kenny Osborne needs his defense to execute to ensure a successful night.

“Transition defense makes for all right on, but they are going to fly down the floor gotta find Morgan gotta find Johnson, being able to defend on the perimeter and not get sunk down in which we want to do but we gotta stay out on the perimeter and defend shots,” said Osborne.

The women tip off at 5:30 and the men at 7:30 at the Carter Center.