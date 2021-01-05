Mountain Lions prepare to take the court

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Concord University Mountain Lions have long awaited their return to the basketball court, but the wait is just about over.

It has been over 300 days since the Men’s and Women’s team were on the floor and in just a couple of days, they will be in Charleston for a double header to open their seasons. Head Coaches Todd May and Kenny Osborne said it has been a long road to get to this point, but they are ready.

“We have had to be very patient from day to day from week to week and here we are 48 hours away. It is definitely going to be an exciting time come Thursday night in Charleston,” May said.

Osborne said he felt the same way and is ready to see his girls in action.

“Just the opportunity to play and see each other again we are looking forward to it. We got over up the humdinger. Last year we finished fourth in the regular season and UC finished third. We got to open up on the road at their place,” Osborne said.

The ladies tip-off Thursday, January 7, 20201 at 5:30 p.m. and the men tip-off at 7:30 p.m.