BLACKSBURG, VA(WFXR) — We are getting closer and closer to tip off of the NCAA tournament for the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team. A program that has progressed in so many ways over the years.

They are the number 1 seed in the Seattle Region 3. They will take on the Chattanooga Mocs in a game that will tip off Friday at 5:30PM at a sold out Cassell Colisem. Thursday the Hokies had their pregame practice preparing for the game and they are getting their Road to Dallas.