Neal Brown announces two active COVID-19 cases on WVU football

Neal Brown announced that the West Virginia football team has two active positive cases of COVID-19 at his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

A pair of true freshman walk-ons are currently out after testing positive for COVID-19. These cases also caused freshman defensive lineman Sean Martin to miss the season opener due to contact tracing.

“They are the only positive COVID cases that we have in our program,” Brown said.

The head coach was disappointed about Martin’s loss, as the Bluefield, West Virginia native was due to see some playing time against Eastern Kentucky. The week of practice leading up to the matchup was one of Martin’s best in the preseason, the coach added.

“He’s well, he’s fine, but he missed the game,” Brown said.