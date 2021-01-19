New coach with panther blood leading the way for PikeView Basketball

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — For 26 years, Karen Miller was the name that came to mind when you thought about the PikeView Women’s Basketball program. This year, Tracy Raben will be at the helm of the program, something she has always wanted to do because Panther pride is in her blood.

“I have grown up in this area. I live 10 minutes from the school, my brother went to school here my dad coaches here. I have always wanted to be at PikeView,” Raben said.

Raben is entering her first season as the Panthers Head Coach with a lot of curve balls already thrown her way. Due to the pandemic, she has not had many opportunities to bond with her team, which is one of the most important aspects to her coaching method.

“I do not know who they are or what they can do. You usually have a month, month and a half of practice to get to know who your kids are and what they can do, and what your team is going to be able to do. I am not going to have that. We are going to have 14 days of practice into 5 weeks of games,” Raben said.

Last year under Karen Miller, the program was the sixth seed in the state tournament and upset the number three seed in the first round. They were ready to make a run at the title until the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

Things may look a little different this year because Raben has a young team, losing five senior starters, but she still has big goals for them.

“I think to be reasonable until I get to know my crew. I think starting out with a sectional championship would be a realistic goal to start with,” Raben said.

Raben said she is excited to get the season started and ready for the new opportunity.