New date set for University of Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game

BLACKSBURG, VA (WVNS) — The Atlantic Coast Conference and Virginia Tech announced the Commonwealth Cup football game between the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech will be played on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg. This game was originally supposed to be played on Saturday, September 19, but due to COVID-19 issues in Blacksburg, the game had to be postponed.

University of Virginia beat Virginia Tech in last year’s clash 39-30. Before that, the Hokies had a 15 game winning streak between the Hoos.

