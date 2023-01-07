BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The New River CTC Invitational finished its fifth and final day of games, with games featuring both boys and girls basketball teams.

Two of the girl’s teams participating in the event were hours away from their homes.

Spring Valley High School from Huntington and University High School from Morgantown played their second and final game of the event on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Bo Miller, the head coach of Spring Valley said his teams always look forward to being a part of the invitational.

“We’ve been a part of it for a few years,” said Miller. “It’s a really good event they run down here. We like to try to come back every year. We get two good quality games down here every year.”

This year’s event saw twenty games played between 22 combined boy’s and girl’s teams, with teams ranging in competition from Class 1A to Class 4A.