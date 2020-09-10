New sports betting app ready to download in WV

(WVNS) — Sports betting is legal in 18 states in the United States, including Washington D.C. There are many popular applications sports betters use to participate, and now, a new one is being offered to people living in the Mountain State. It is called the William Hill Sports Book.

“We thought it was a great state to be one of our first to launch our mobile sports app. We’re in a handful of states around the country and West Virginia is among the first,” Dan Shapiro, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for William Hill said.

Shapiro said they already have a retail sports book at Mountaineer Park, but they wanted to give everyone a chance to bet on their favorite teams right from the convenience of their own phones.

“Based on the fan base there and how much college football is a part of the culture in West Virginia, we expect the wager during college football to be very strong as well,” Shapiro said.

West Virginia is the fourth state to be offered the mobile app. Shapiro said it is functional for all levels of experienced betters.

“Download the app and deposit some money then they can bet on their favorite sports anywhere within the boarder of West Virginia,” Shapiro said.

Although it is different than walking into a Casino and betting, Shapiro said the application offers the same amenities right at your fingertips.

“Sports spread bet, where one team has to win to cover the the points spread by a certain amount of sports. To things which we call money lines for one team to win to beat the other. So there is a large range of ways to bet,”Shapiro said.

To find out more about William Hill Sports Book, visit their website.