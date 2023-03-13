Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
38°
Sign Up
Beckley
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National News
International News
Covering Washington
Politics from The Hill
COVID-19
Video Center
Automotive News
Outdoors & Wildlife
Press Releases
Top Stories
New skate shop to open in Ronceverte
Top Stories
Eli Allen named Gatorade West Virginia Boys Basketball …
Route 19 reopened after early morning structure fire
Hokies prep for spring practice, year two under Pry
Video
Three teams represent southern West Virginia at WVSSAC …
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather Desk
Winter Weather Desk
StormTracker 59 Power Outage Map
StormTracker 59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker 59 Predictor
Hunting & Fishing Forecast
Pollen Report
Video Forecast
#WeatherTogether
Top Stories
Sunshine set to return Wednesday but the warm up …
Video
Top Stories
Snow fades tonight, brutal cold for morning commuters!
Video
Pi Day features morning snows, bitter cold, and strong …
Video
Monday night continues with more snow showers into …
Video
Monday features a little of everything as winter …
Video
County By County
Fayette County
Greenbrier County
McDowell County
Mercer County
Monroe County
Pocahontas County
Raleigh County
Summers County
Wyoming County
Tazewell County (Virginia)
Top Stories
New skate shop to open in Ronceverte
Top Stories
Eli Allen named Gatorade West Virginia Boys Basketball …
Route 19 reopened after early morning structure fire
Hokies prep for spring practice, year two under Pry
Video
Three teams represent southern West Virginia at WVSSAC …
Crime
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
Kansas coach Bill Self ‘day to day’ at March Madness
Top Stories
Rodgers says he intends to play for Jets this coming …
Top Stories
Gio Reyna on US roster after family tried to oust …
Boston, Clark headline women’s AP All-America team
Cuba beats Australia, reaches 1st WBC semifinal since …
Officials: 2 men arrested in burglary of Salah’s …
We’re All In This Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Lottery Numbers
Missing People
Pet Walking Forecast
Recalls
Remarkable Women
#WeatherTogether
Contests
59News Umbrella Giveaway
Basketball Bracket Challenge
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Fan Of The Day
Contest Winners
Digital Exclusives
Alexa Flash Briefings
Crime in the Coalfields Season 2
Crime In The Coalfields Season 1
Gaming News
Let’sTalk+
Let’sTalk Sports
Entertainment News
Snackable Video Center
BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Newsletters
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
NFL Draft
Getting picked last in the NFL Draft has its perks
Top NFL Draft Headlines
Trending Stories
Eli Allen named Gatorade West Virginia Boys Basketball …
Snow fades tonight, brutal cold for morning commuters!
Route 19 reopened after early morning structure fire
No. 9 WVU hoops vs. No. 8 Maryland: Tip time, where …
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Tazewell County
Woman arrested for kidnapping and grand larceny in …
Judge issues pre-trial rulings in Hargrove Street …
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WVNS 59News Daily
SIGN UP NOW