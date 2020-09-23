Skip to content
Top Stories
Ronceverte man charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to light officers on fire
Top Stories
Lewisburg Elementary closed following number of people in quarantine
Officials break ground on state of the art school to serve three counties in southern WV
Man pleads guilty to federal gun crime in Beckley
West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy urges Manchin to reconsider position on Build Back Better
Top Stories
Quiet To Start the Week
Top Stories
Holiday Travel in the Clear this Week
Chilly Sunday, dry start to the week
Rain showers Saturday, much colder Sunday
Saturday starts warm with rain and ends with a December cold blast
Top Stories
No. 6 Arizona heads to No. 19 Tennessee for Top 25 showdown
Top Stories
Olympic champion Shiffrin dominates GS, regains overall lead
Top Stories
NHL entering temporary shutdown as COVID surges: AP source
NFL could become trend-setter for COVID-19 testing policies
Cousins throws for 2 touchdowns as Vikings beat Bears 17-9
Embiid scores 41, 76ers beat Celtics 108-103
NFL
Browns’ COVID cases grow, Mayfield, Stefanski test positive
Packers back on top of AP Pro32 poll; Bucs, Pats follow
Tom Brady’s 700th TD pass lifts Bucs over Bills 33-27 in OT
Chiefs roll to record-setting 48-9 victory over Raiders
Rodgers throws 4 TD passes, Packers defeat Bears 45-30
More NFL Headlines
Cowboys deliver on coach’s guarantee, beat rival Washington
Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over unearthed offensive emails
49ers set up shop at The Greenbrier
Hello, Cleveland: NFL takes ‘blended’ draft back on road
West Virginia represented in the Big Game
What’s for dinner during the Big Game?
Almost half of US sports fans want Super Bowl Monday holiday
How much do Super Bowl LV tickets cost right now?
Local political science expert explains second impeachment process
49ers home away from home at The Greenbrier Resort
Trending Stories
Ronceverte man charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to light officers on fire
Man pleads guilty to federal gun crime in Beckley
Officials break ground on state of the art school to serve three counties in southern WV
Authorized Medical Cannabis Dispensary list for WV released
City of Beckley remembers Madrith Chambers
Renick man dies after a tree accidentally falls on him
Chilly Sunday, dry start to the week
Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding theft suspect
3 corrections officers arrested for permitting escape
Coal miners’ union urges Manchin to reconsider opposition to Biden plan