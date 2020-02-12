Noah Adams turns Coalfields roots in to National success on the mat

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) — Noah Adams made a name for himself on the wrestling mats in Southern West Virginia just two years ago with the Independence Patriots. Now, Adams is ranked #2 in the Country, tearing up his competition as a member of the West Virginia Mountaineers.

His success didn’t happen overnight. Adams has been working towards this since he started wrestling at a very young age.

“I think believing in myself and believing in the work that I put in, I mean you have to put in a lot of work behind closed doors that a lot of people don’t know about,” Adams said.

Adams has been putting in this extra work since he was at Independence High School. Jeremy Hart has been a part of his wrestling career since he was six years old and has been impressed with his work ethic from day one.

“His work ethic is crazy I mean he lifted every night after practice or before. Every weekend he was in the weight room always doing extra drills with the coaches, coming up here in the morning, before school drilling with us,” Hart said.

West Virginia Head Coach Tim Flynn has been watching Adams grow over the years. He attended camps when he was younger that Flynn ran, and now he is wrestling for him on the mat as a Mountaineer.

“He was a high ranked kid coming out of high school, he has great work ethic, he’s a good athlete and a good kid,” Flynn said.

Neither Coach Flynn nor Hart are surprised by the success he’s had thus far at WVU, and neither is Noah.

“I always knew that I could get to this point. I had some ups and downs last season so I was kinda iffy on where I was going to stand. I think becoming confident in the work that I put it was a big factor this year,” Adams said.

Noah isn’t just representing WVU on a national level, he is also representing all the people at home that have supported him over the years. He has become a figure for young wrestlers to look up to, especially ones at Independence High School.

“It is awesome for our guys, I mean his picture is on our wall they see it everyday they know what he is doing in college and it makes them believe if they put in the work that they can do it as well,” Hart said.

Noah still has more he would like to accomplish this season and one of those things is leaving Minnesota mid March with a National Championship Title.