Oak Hill football fine-tuning under new head coach

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Coaching a team through a pandemic can be difficult, but it can be even more difficult when you are building a program as a new head coach. Dave Moneypenny is going into his first season with Oak Hill.

Although, things have been different on the field, Monypenny said he is looking at the positives and glad he had the chance to fine-tune things before the season starts. He said he feels good knowing his assistant coaches have his back.

“Well I mean I got good assistant coaches with me. So the transition from traditional practices to what we are doing now has been a lot easier because I have their support, their guidance, and advice. They are on board with it, so it could be a lot more difficult, but they’ve made it easy for me,” Moneypenny said.

His players also helped him and say they are thankful for him staying confident through these unprecedented times. Eli Selvey, a senior strong safety for the Red Devils, is ready to get the season started.

“He’s stayed very confident and he is always keeping us ready for what is next,” Selvey said.

The official start date for the football season is Monday, August 17, 2020, and games will begin on Thursday, September 3, 2020.