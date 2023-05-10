MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The Bluefield Ridge Runners and the Princeton Whistle Pigs are ready for 2023’s opening pitch.

With the MLB and college seasons now in full swing, it is also time for the Appalachian League to head back to home base. Both the Bluefield Ridge Runners and the Princeton Whistle Pigs will start their season on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, with Bluefield’s game starting at 6:30 p.m. and Princeton starting at 6 p.m.

The Ridge Runners will be starting off their season at their home field, Bowen Field, against the Pulaski River Turtles. You can check out the team for more schedule information and tickets at AppyLeague.com.

The Whistle Pigs will also be starting their season of at H. P. Hunnicut Field against the Bristol State Liners. Tickets and other information on the team can be seen at AppyLeague.com.

So, if you are ready for baseball in Mercer County, June 6th is the time for you to start singing “Take Me out to the Ballgame.”