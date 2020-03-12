Panthers and Eagles moving on, Renegades make early exit

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Girl’s Basketball State Tournament tipped off Wednesday morning with three local teams taking the floor. The 6-seed, PikeView Panthers got the day started against the 3-seed, Fairmont Senior, for a Class AA match up. Pikeview went into this game as extreme underdogs but fought it out and showed their heart on the court in their 59 – 55 victory.

Pikeview Head Coach Karen Miller, was beyond proud of her team and how they left it all on the court.

“Our defense has been amazing the last month, and I am just so proud of how we played from the beginning to the end,” Miller said.

The next game of the day was a Class AAA game between the #2 Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles and the #6 Morgantown Mohigans. This game was a tough defensive battle that Woodrow found themselves on top of 44 – 37. Woodrow Head Coach Brian Nabors was proud of his girls for overcoming adversity throughout the game.

“For 32 minutes they had no quit. They even had some adversity when things wouldn’t seem to go our way but they just stay the course and continue to fight and continue to be the resilient team they have been the past few weeks,” Nabors said.

In the final game of the first session, Westside matched up against the Winfield Generals. It took the Renegades a while to get into a rhythm and they went into half trailing the Generals 33 – 28. Coming out of halftime the Generals poured it on in their 81 – 38 victory. Although the Renegades did not get the win, Head Coach Darren Thomas was still proud of the team.

” We knew they were good but when they got in their half court sets we didn’t realize how quick they were neither they were interchangeable, their centers could play our guards and their guards could play our centers,” Thomas said.

Three more local teams take the court tomorrow, Thursday, March 12, 2020, starting at 7:15 p.m.