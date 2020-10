PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, October 5, 2020, the Mercer County Board of Education announced the PikeView Volleyball Team and Coaches were placed under quarantine. This comes after the team was exposed to a student outside of Mercer County who tested positive for COVID-19.

Jason Underwood, the PikeView Athletic Director, said the team was exposed on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Although they do not have any positive cases, they will have to quarantine until Tuesday, October 13, 2020.