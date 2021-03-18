Princeton Lady Tigers take down Bluefield, plus other scores around the state

(WVNS) — March 18 saw a match up in Mercer County. The Bluefield High School Lady Beavers tried for their first win of the season, while the Princeton Senior High School Lady Tigers fought to get back in the winning column as well.

At the end of the night, the Lady Tigers high flying offense carried the team to a 58-27 victory.

Taking a look at other games around the state on March 18, starting with men’s basketball. Montcalm High School was on the road against Summers County High School and the Bobcats put together a confident 57-34 victory.

And then in women’s basketball, PikeView High School put up a strong statement victory on the heels of Hannah Perdue’s 21-point performance. The Panthers took down Westside High School 59-35.

Lastly, Liberty High School tried for their first win on the season but did not find it as they lost by a score of 70-11 to Richwood High School.