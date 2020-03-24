Prospect League still preparing to play

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Sports around the world have been suspended for the time being due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Prospect League and the West Virginia Miners are still anticipating to throw their first pitch on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

With college baseball not happening this season, the Prospect League could be college baseball players’ saving grace. Jim Holland, the West Virginia Miners Director of Game Day Operations, said this season is so important for some of these athletes.

“Since college baseball had to shutdown early this year, there is a lot of players that need more at bats to work on their game, whether it’s one more chance to get in front of a pro scout here at Epling Stadium, or just preparing for their next year wherever they go to school,” Holland said.

Holland is hoping for a summer filled with baseball and a large crowd at Linda K. Epling Stadium.