Raleigh County sets a date to bring athletics back

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, May 29, 2020, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) released a statement with the guidelines for school based summer athletics to pick back up Monday, June 8, 2020. The guidelines came after deep discussions with the governor’s office, health officials and the West Virginia Department of Education.

Shady Spring High School Athletic Director, Donald Barrnett, said they are following WVSSAC guidelines, but also doing what the Raleigh County Board of Education says is best.

“In Raleigh County, they are now going to be able to start on June 15th and that is going to be for phase one and phase two and agility and strength type workouts,” Barrnett said.

Coaches in Raleigh County have come up with individual plans for their teams and how they plan to execute these phases.

Woodrow Wilson High School Head Football Coach, Chad Sarrett, is making his boys wear masks at practice and following proper social distancing guidelines.

“In that phase one, we are going to be able to bring a group of 10 in a pod and you get the maximum of one hour with that group,” Sarrett said.

Although he is only going to be allowed to see 10 guys at a time, he is looking forward to getting back to work with his team.

“We can get back and get them acclimated,” Sarrett said. “You cant throw these guys back at the start of August… This is great that we are getting this time to get back… to see where they are.”