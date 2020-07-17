Recap of Day Five from 2020 World TeamTennis season

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Day Five of the World TeamTennis season started out with the Orange County Breakers and the Vegas Rollers. The Breakers were hoping to pick up their first win of the season.

Fans saw quite a few tie breakers. Men’s singles went down to the very last point of the tie breaker. The Breakers took it 5 to 4.

Not long after, there was another tie breaker in mixed doubles. The Rollers made a large comeback to get to this point, but it was not enough. Orange County won it 5 to 4. The Breakers would go on and win the match for their first win of the season.

“Conditions are tough and I know they are tough for anyone to get use to, even when you have some preparation. I think even though we have lost some matches, we have had some time on the court so things can only look up I think,” Orange County Breakers, Gabriela Dabrowski said.

The second match of the day was between the two-time defending champions, the Springfield Lasers and the Washington Kastles. The match saw a rain delay along with a venue change, and the final match was hosted in the indoor facility.

The final match between Springfield’s, Mitchell Krueger, and Kastles’, Tommy Paul went into a tie breaker and came down to the set point. Krueger got it done for the Lasers despite never hitting a ball or taking a swing on that court.

“It was actually my first time being in there. I hadn’t hit a ball yet on that court, so it was a little bit of an adjustment for me. I handled it as best I could,” Krueger said.

The Lasers slid past the Washington Kastles 20 to 18.