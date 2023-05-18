COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — The football star who rewrote the West Virginia record books en route to a state title last season pledged his future to the team he’s rooted for all his life.

Star Independence Running Back and Gatorade State Player of the Year Judah Price signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his football career at West Virginia University next year.

For Price, the opportunity to play for the Mountaineers is nothing short of a lifelong dream come true.

“It’s always felt like home. I’ve been a fan ever since I can remember, really. I’ve went to games my whole life. I’ve always wanted to put on a show for my home state. Everyone wants to see me do good and I hope I can prove it right to them,” Price told 59News.

Price will join the Mountaineers as a preferred walk-on, but says one of his main goals in Morgantown is to prove enough to the coaches to earn a full athletic scholarship.