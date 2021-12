(WVNS) -- With the advent calendars nearing the halfway mark to Christmas, are you wondering if the snow will greet you and your family for the holiday this year? Well, we're still a bit too far away to give a definitive answer to the question but Mother Nature is providing some clues that could help us determine if we'll see a White Christmas this year.

Most of 2021 has been warmer than average each month so far and December is no different so far. In fact, we've seen the 60s several days of December so far. Surprising being our average December temperature is in the mid-40s across the region. As of December the 11th, we're running 9.2 degrees warmer than average for December (but we still have a few weeks left in the month).