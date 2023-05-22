SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — High school spring sports are wrapping up around the country as summer approaches, which means teams are on the hunt for state titles.

Here in our area, local baseball teams are competing for a trip to Charleston.

The best 2 of 3 regional tournaments begins on Monday, May 22, 2023. The Shady Spring Tigers and the PikeView Panthers will face off for the third time this season for the Double A, Region 3 title.

The Tigers are the defending regional champions, and Head Coach Jordan Meadows said getting the one seed and home field advantage is huge.

“We’re excited. This year we are the one seed, we get to host this time for the first time since I have been coaching. Most of the time we have been the underdogs. I think the Shady community is going to come out and hopefully we can get to states,” Meadows said.

First pitch is set for 6:00 P.M. at Shady Spring High School on Monday, May 22.

In Triple A, Region 3, the Greenbrier East Spartans will head on the road to play St. Albans. In Single A, Region 3, the James Monroe Mavericks will battle it out with Charleston Catholic.