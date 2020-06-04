Resort at Glade Springs hosts 87th West Virginia Open Qualifier

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — The road to the 87th West Virginia Open Championship is in full swing. Golfers gathered at The Resort of Glade Springs on the Cobb Course Wednesday, June 3, 2020 for one of the open’s six qualifying rounds.

Participants in the qualifying rounds can choose which course they want to play on to give them the best chance to advance to the Open. With the competition finally returning, tournament director Chris Slack enjoys this time of year.

“We have six state wide qualifiers, this is one of the six,” Slack said. “132 people make it in the championship, 15 will make it out of the qualifier here.”

The full list of names who advanced in todays qualifier can be found on the West Virginia Golf Association’s website. The 15 players that did advance will be back at Glade on June 23-25 for the championship.