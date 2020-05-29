Rhythms of Grace Dancers leaps back into the studio

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The world after COVID-19 is going to look very different. For the dancers at Rhythms of Grace Dance Studio, it already does. Dancers were allowed back in the studio on Tuesday, May 19, 2020; however, they had to follow different safety measures.

Laura Pennick, the Owner and Director of Rhythms of Grace Dance Studio, said they followed all of the guidelines that were needed to safely open up the studio.

“We’ve marked six feet blocks on the floor with spike tape to keep the kids separated, logo printed masks for all of our kids, we separated the kids into smaller groups,” Pennick said.

Pennick said they are also doing temperature checks at the door and cleaning down the studio between each class. The studio also closed its lobby and waiting area for parents. Pennick said if parents need to enter, they must call first.

The teachers kept up with their students through Zoom, working on their techniques and keeping them engaged. But nothing compares to having them back on the floor and for the students, nothing compares to being back. Addysin Harris was especially excited to be back with her friends.

“I was very excited. Just to be able to talk to my friends, I missed being able to talk to to my friends and talk to people and see people,” Harris said.

Rhythms of Grace had no problems leaping their way back and picking up with there they left off, preparing for their dance recital.

“Everything is the same we still do our technique. We still do our bible lesson that we do every class and we are preparing for our recital,” Pennick said.

The studio’s recital is planned for the week of June 22, 2020. It will be broken into nine different small groups to follow social distancing guidelines.