Round One results for West Virginia High School State Golf Tournament

WHEELING, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Golf Tournament teed off on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Wheeling, WV at the Oglebay Resort. Southern West Virginia is well represented on the course with participants from Pocahontas County High School, Shady Spring High School, Wyoming East, Oak Hill, Woodrow Wilson, Westside, Midland Trail and Greenbrier East.
Results from Tuesday’s round:
Single A Individual Scores
- Indiana Eades from Midland Trail finished 6th – +11 for a score of 86
- David Gibb from Pocahontas finished tied for 17th – +24 for a score of 95
- Hadden Mick from Pocahontas finished 19th – +25 for a score of 96
- Ben Dunz from Pocahontas finished tied for 33rd – +41 for a score of 112
- Michael Kane from Pocahontas finished tied for 37th – +45 for a score of 116
Double A Individual Scores
- Todd Duncan from Shady Spring finished 1st – +6 for a score of 77
- Kerri-Anne Cook from Westside finished tied for 3rd – +10 for a score of 81
- Tanner Vest from Shady Spring finished tied for 6th – +12 for a score of 83
- Logan Miller from Wyoming East tied for 11th – +16 for a score of 87
- Jordy Townley from Shady Spring finished 26th – +27 for a score of 98
- Hayden Wood from Shady Spring finished 32nd – + 35 with a score of 106
Triple A Individual Scores
- Marry Denny from Woodrow Wilson tied for 7th – +11 with a score of 82
- Kyle Ballard from Greenbrier East finished 12th – +13 with a score of 84
- Jonah Wilson from Woodrow Wilson finished tied for 13th – +14 with a score of 85
- Zan Hill from Woodrow Wilson finished tied for 13th – +14 for a score of 85
- Jack Hayes from Oak Hill finished 21st – +18 for a score of 89
- Tucker Lambert from Woodrow Wilson finished tied for 33rd – +32 for a score of 94
Single A Team Scores
- Pocahontas County finished 5th out of 8 teams – +90 with a score of 303
Double A Team Scores
- Shady Spring finished 1st out of 8 teams – +45 with a score of 258
Triple A Team Scores
- Woodrow Wilson finished 4th out of 8 teams – +39 with a score of 252
Golfers will tee off at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning for the final round. More results can be found on golfgenius.com