Ryu cruises through 7 innings, Blue Jays beat Tigers 3-0

Toronto Blue Jays’ Randal Grichuk watches his two-run home run, which also scored Santiago Espinal, in the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Hyun Jin Ryu cruised through seven innings, Randal Grichuk and Marcus Semien each homered and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Saturday.

Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 3 with a walk to remain at 499 career home runs.

Ryu (12-6) allowed five hits, walked one and struck out five to snap a two-start winless stretch. The left-hander didn’t allow a runner past first base until Harold Castro hit a one-out double in the fifth.

“Ryu was our ace today,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “His changeup was nasty today and you could see that early on.”

With his 12th win, Ryu matched New York’s Gerrit Cole and Oakland’s Chris Bassitt for the AL lead.

“It felt like we turned it around today,” Ryu said through a translator, referring to the change in result after Toronto lost 4-1 in 10 innings Friday.

Semien credited Ryu’s pitch mix for keeping the Tigers off the scoreboard.

“They couldn’t really key in on anything,” Semien said. “He’s got so many weapons.”

Ryu was struck on the lower left leg by Jeimer Candelario’s comebacker in the seventh but waved off the trainer and finished the inning.

Tim Mayza pitched a perfect eighth and Jordan Romano wrapped it up for his 11th save in 12 chances as the Blue Jays completed their 12th shutout.

Cabrera struck out swinging for the final out as the Tigers lost for the fifth time in six games.

Cabrera grounded out in the second, then hit into an inning-ending double play in the fourth. He walked to begin the seventh but was erased on a fielder’s choice.

Toronto snapped a three-game losing streak and won for the second time in its past eight.

Santiago Espinal hit a two-out single off Tigers right-hander Wily Peralta (3-3) in the second and Grichuk followed with a first-pitch drive to left, his 21st.

“You’re never out of the inning, especially against this team,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said of Toronto. “They’ve got power throughout the lineup.”

Peralta allowed two runs and six hits in six innings.

“He did a great job of controlling contact,” Hinch said.

Semien made it 3-0 with a second deck shot off Erasmo Ramirez in the eighth, his 30th.

The Blue Jays have hit 186 home runs this season. They began the day leading the major leagues. San Francisco had 182 homers entering play Saturday.

Tigers outfielder Derek Hill was actived off the injured list before the game, returning to the lineup for the first time since an Aug. 10 outfield collision with Akil Baddoo. Hill led off and started in center. He went 2 for 4 with two singles.

“He picked up right where he left off,” Hinch said.

DOUBLE TROUBLE

After grounding into four double plays in Friday’s 10-inning loss, Toronto grounded into two more in the first three innings Saturday.

SECOND HALF SHUTOUTS

The Blue Jays lead the majors with seven shutouts since the All Star Break. Milwaukee is second with six.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Joakim Soria felt fine after throwing a bullpen session Friday and is expected to throw a live batting practice session Monday as he returns from right middle finger inflammation.

ROSTER MOVES

Blue Jays: RHP Rafael Dolis cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Buffalo. Dolis was designated for assignment Wednesday.

Tigers: Detroit designated INF Renato Nunez for assignment to open a roster spot for Hill.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays LHP Steven Matz (10-7, 4,08) starts Sunday against Tigers RHP Drew Hutchison (0-1, 10.80). Drafted by Toronto in 2009, Hutchison went 30-21 in 76 games over four seasons with the Blue Jays. This is his first start against his former team.

