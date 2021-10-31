Saints lose Jameis Winston to “significant” knee injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured from a horse collar tackle in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Sam Darnold got hurt running the ball and kicker Chris Boswell was injured throwing it.

Winston was carted to the locker room with a “significant” left knee injury when Buccaneers linebacker Devin White pulled him down on a scramble in the second quarter of New Orleans’ 36-27 win over Tampa Bay. Winston was taken to the medical tent before a cart took him away. White was flagged for a horse-collar tackle. Trevor Siemian replaced Winston and led the Saints to the comeback win.

“I think it’s significant,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “He felt something and is on crutches right now. … When he got up and then had to go back down, you were a little concerned.”

Darnold suffered a concussion in Carolina’s 19-13 win at Atlanta. P.J. Walker finished the game after Darnold gained 8 yards on a bootleg deep in Atlanta territory but took a brutal shot from Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun that nearly knocked his helmet off.

Boswell also sustained a concussion on a fake field goal in Pittsburgh’s 15-10 victory at Cleveland. Boswell was drilled by Browns tackle Jordan Elliott after throwing an incomplete pass, forcing the Steelers to play the second half without their kicker.

The Buccaneers lost tight end Rob Gronkowski in the first half against the Saints. Gronkowski left due to back spasms in his first game back after missing four games with injured ribs.

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton also got hurt in his return to the lineup. He was diagnosed with a concussion after hitting his head hard on the ground trying to make a catch during an overtime loss to Tennessee. Indianapolis also lost safety Khari Willis (calf) during the game.

Bengals rookie right guard Jackson Carman was carted off in the fourth quarter with a back injury in a 34-31 loss to the Jets. New York left tackle George Fant was carted off with an ankle injury late in the second quarter.

Browns right tackle Jack Conklin dislocated his left elbow in the second quarter against Pittsburgh. The team sent out a cart and an air cast was brought out before Conklin walked off, supporting his wrist. Safety John Johnson III didn’t return for Cleveland after suffered a neck stinger in the first half.

Other injuries in Week 8 include 49ers safety Jimmie Ward (quad), Bears safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring), Bears running back Damien Williams (knee), Rams rookie wide receiver TuTu Atwell (shoulder), Eagles wideout Jalen Reagor (ankle) , Washington center Chase Roullier (ankle), Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan (leg), Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles (leg), andChargers cornerback Michael Davis (hamstring).

