Sectional Volleyball scores and highlights

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Postseason volleyball is in full swing with sectional play. Here are the results from Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

CLASS AA REGION 3 SECTION 1 SCORES

Semifinal Games

Nicholas County vs. Shady Spring: 3-0 Shady Spring

Independence vs. Herbert Hoover: 3-2 Herbert Hoover

Championship Game

Herbert Hoover vs. Shady Spring: 3-0 Shady Spring

Shady Spring would claim the sectional title. They will host regionals on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 6 p.m.

CLASS A REGION 3 SECTION 2 SCORES

Greenbrier West vs. Greater Beckley: 3-2 Greater Beckley

Webster County vs. Charleston Catholic: 3-1 Charleston Catholic

Charleston Catholic vs. Greenbrier West: 3-0 Greenbrier West

