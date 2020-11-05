Sectional Volleyball scores and highlights

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Postseason volleyball is in full swing with sectional play. Here are the results from Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
CLASS AA REGION 3 SECTION 1 SCORES
Semifinal Games
Nicholas County vs. Shady Spring: 3-0 Shady Spring
Independence vs. Herbert Hoover: 3-2 Herbert Hoover
Championship Game
Herbert Hoover vs. Shady Spring: 3-0 Shady Spring
Shady Spring would claim the sectional title. They will host regionals on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 6 p.m.
CLASS A REGION 3 SECTION 2 SCORES
Greenbrier West vs. Greater Beckley: 3-2 Greater Beckley
Webster County vs. Charleston Catholic: 3-1 Charleston Catholic
Charleston Catholic vs. Greenbrier West: 3-0 Greenbrier West