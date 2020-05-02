Shady Spring Assistant Baseball Coach still celebrates birthday with his team

GLEN MORGAN, WV (WVNS) — Shady Spring Assistant Baseball Coach, Robert Stewart, has been coaching Shady Spring Baseball for 20 plus years. On Friday, May 1, 2020, he celebrated his 60th birthday!

Although he did not want a big celebration, his wife had something else in mind. His friends, family, current, and former players had a drive-by parade for him in honor of his big day.

“Well pretty surprised, I saw some of this on the news with other people and I was thinking to myself I hope my wife doesn’t do this to me, but obviously she did. It’s great,” Stewart said.

Stewart also said it meant a lot to him that they would take the time out of their day to come celebrate him.