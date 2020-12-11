Shady Spring Basketball is ready to finish what was cut short last season

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The Shady Spring Tigers were supposed to tip off their season against PikeView on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Now with the season pushed back, they are looking forward to a new date. Head Coach Ronnie Olson, said he feels good about the upcoming season.

“I’m optimistic and I am confident we are going to be able to start and do the right thing and start January 11th and I tell them try and stay in shape,” said Olson. “I know it is hard to get into gyms and play and things like that but try and stay in shape because when we start we are going to hit the ground running.”

Coach Olson said many of the boys have been getting together on their own time to train, keep touches on the ball, and condition for the upcoming season. Olson said said their schedule this season is going to be intense.

“We’re looking at four, three or four games a week you know but we are going to be ready for it, we are excited,” said Olson.

Last years team had an opportunity to make history and bring home the first boys basketball state title, this year they are ready to start and finish what they couldn’t last season.

“The expectation is to compete for a state title. We know that is what we want to do. I can’t wait to get them in the gym,” said Olson.

A team ready to finally show the state what they are made of.