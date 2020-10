SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — A message went out to Shady Spring High School parents on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, saying all athletic practices and event will be canceled for the remainder of the week. This is due to a COVID-19 case in the school, with students learning remotely through the rest of the week.

The State Golf Tournament is going on this week in Wheeling. Raleigh County Schools Superintendent, David Price, said Shady Spring’s team will be able to finish the tournament.