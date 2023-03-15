Shady Spring, WV (WVNS) – Shady Spring High School is back in the West Virginia State Tournament.

The boy’s basketball team is back for their third consecutive trip to the tournament. They won it all back in 2021, but can just one shot short from taking the title again.

Head Basketball coach Ronnie Olson said the missed shot shaped their offseason plans and he hopes to win it all this year.

“Anytime you lose a game by one shot at the buzzer, it’s tough to deal with. But that’s been our off-season motivation. There’s nothing you can do about last year. We put it behind us and all we can do is win this year. So we win three more games and were state champions,” Olson said.

Shady Spring takes on Hampshire on March 16th at 5:30 in the evening for a quarterfinal showdown.