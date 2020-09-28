Shady Spring High School Golf stamps their ticket to states

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Grandview County Club was crowded in the morning and into the afternoon on Monday, September 28, 2020. With 30 athletes and nine teams hoping to stamp their ticket to Wheeling for the State Golf Tournament, it was an event many weren’t sure would happen when planning a few months ago.

“It got lucky because it is outside,” said Shady Spring golfer Todd Duncan, who qualified for states. “I am definitely lucky as a senior, knowing it could have gotten canceled or something like that.”

One team found out just a day before the event that they were going to be able to participate. After a positive COVID-19 case was reported, Westside High School was required to stop all extra curricular activities.

However, after many discussions, their golfers were able to participate, but had to follow strict protocol and have two negative COVID-19 tests. Westside was not even allowed to accept their awards at the award ceremony, including Kerri-Anne Cook — who punched her ticket to Wheeling as an individual shooting a 78 on the course.

Wyoming East’s Logan Miller will also be joining her, as he finished two behind Cook shooting an 80.

The two teams from the AA Region 3 Tournament heading to Wheeling is Shady Spring High School and Herbert Hoover.

“I am just glad we got first and I am excited to go to the State Tournament at Oglebay I think it will be a lot of fun,” said Jordan Townley, who also qualified for states from Shady Spring.

Duncan is the defending Double AA Golf State Champion. This year, he gets to go through this with other guys by his side.

“It definitely makes it better going as a team,” Duncan said. “All of the guys going down there, playing as a team, knowing that you are playing for something else besides yourself… is more exciting then going individually,” Duncan said.

Shady Spring’s team score on the day was 239, with Herbert Hoover’s was 245. The Golf State Tournament will take place on Tuesday, October 6 and Wednesday October 7 at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.