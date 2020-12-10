Shady Spring Little League on the hunt for a new home

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Shady Spring Little League has had a home behind Shady Spring Elementary School for over 40 years. Unfortunately, after this upcoming season, that will not be the case.

Shady Spring Little League President Jeromy Winnell, said he heard from Raleigh County Superintendent David Price, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. During that conversation, Winnell was told an expansion project would be started on Shady Spring Elementary School in June 2021. This expansion project taking over the little league fields.

This is not just the home to Shady Spring Little League, it is also the home to Challenger Little League, the division for special needs athletes. While the little league board is thankful the board of dducation has given them these fields over the years, they now have to start the hunt for a new location.

“A gentleman has been willing to donate property for the league to build fields on or use fields and he’s not going to be ready for two to three years so in that time frame we need somewhere to be,” Winnell said.

Lisa Matherly, the Administrator for district four Challenger Little League, said it is so important these special needs athletes have this outlet and a field to play on because it helps them grow in different ways.

“It is very important to me cause like I said I have been apart of this for 24 years, I’ve kept a strong hold on it. As a parent my son has enjoyed this and I’ve watched these kids grow,” Matherly said.

If you would like to donate land for little league to use, contact Shady Spring Little League.